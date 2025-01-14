The Tart Ingredient Your Coleslaw Has Been Missing This Whole Time

Coleslaw is a classic for a reason. Simultaneously versatile, indulgent, and (somewhat) nutritious, this shredded cabbage dish is a potluck powerhouse. But let's be real — as much as we love the fresh, creamy crunch of homemade coleslaw with a tangy sauce, life gets busy, and we don't always have time or energy to chop and grate a head of cabbage. This is when store-bought coleslaw saves the day. A tub of grocery store coleslaw makes the perfect affordable and effortless burger side dish, barbecue palate cleanser, or creative hot dog topping.

However, most store-bought coleslaw could benefit from an extra punch of flavor and texture. Luckily, there's a super easy way to amp up the tang factor with an ingredient you most likely already have in your pantry: jarred pickles. Adding a few chopped-up scoops of your favorite pickles to a tub of coleslaw takes about two minutes, and it adds an amazing punch of fresh and tart flavor. Adding pickles is a simple and fun way to make any old grocery store slaw a little bit special, and a lot more flavorful.