The Ultimate Ranking Of Pickle Brands

One of my very first jobs was working at a small Chicago style hot dog restaurant. While Bun Puppies — such an odd name — didn't last long, suffering from lack of advertising and location, the hot dogs were fantastic. It's where I fell in love with Chicago hot dogs to begin with.

In the back, we had this huge vat of large pickles that we cut for the sides of meals and hot dogs. I would sometimes daydream about opening the pickles and biting into one of them; they always just looked and smelled so tasty. You might say I'm a little obsessed with pickles.

Naturally, rating pickle brands is a delicious undertaking, so I eagerly took on this responsibility to help you find the very best pickles on your grocery store shelves. I'm pretty confident I have uncovered some real gems.

In my tasting and ranking, each pickle brand got a score out of 11, though the maximum score I awarded to any brand was 10. I rated them on their flavor, texture, cleanliness of ingredients, and presence of visible floaters — seasonings, herbs, or veggies — in the jar. In general, I found that the pickles with the cleaner ingredients and presence of floaters were my favorites. Texture was a little all over the place, but the mixture of a quality texture and enjoyable flavor always led to an outstanding pickle (and pickle juice, which has a lot of uses).