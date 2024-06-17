What Is That Neon Green Topping On Chicago-Style Hot Dogs?

Here's some additional information about Chicago's hot dog style that you might not know. There are sub-categories of Chicago-style hot dogs. For example, char dogs are cooked on a grill instead of being steamed. Another Chicago dog variant that has its own name is the depression dog.

True to their name, depression dogs have a very stripped-down set of toppings: usually just yellow mustard, onions, and sport peppers, with relish only appearing at some hot dog stands. Of those that sell depression dogs, it's not always that you'll see the neon green relish used, either. From my experience as a lifelong Chicagoan, if there's relish on a depression dog, it's usually your standard naturally-colored variety.

But the other confusing detail about a depression dog is that the french fries rolled up with it also count as a topping; you're meant to eat everything in one big messy bite, including the spuds.

Though you may feel suspicious of the funny hypercolored pickle relish, there's nothing to fear about it — it's just the sweet relish you're already familiar with. Consider it just a singular part of a Chicago-style hot dog's whole ensemble: bright, flashy, and with the added benefit of lending extra flavor to one of our hometown's favorite foods.

