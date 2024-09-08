These Are The Best Pickles To Serve With Barbecue
Pulled pork, ribs, sausage — the shining star of any barbecue meal is almost always considered the meat. But there are plenty of BBQ diehards out there who think no plate or sandwich is complete without the traditional garnishes and sides. After all, what's BBQ without cornbread, cowboy caviar, or even mac and cheese? For some aficionados, the real deal is a simple accompaniment of pickles, raw onions, and white bread. In Texas, at least, that trio is synonymous with barbecue. According to a writeup in Texas Monthly that celebrates the pairing, it's been a standard since the late 19th century both in and out of the Lone Star State.
If you're planning on hosting a barbecue of your own and you want to serve it up with the requisite pickles, go for dill. Many of the BBQ joints surveyed by Texas Monthly make their own pickles, but when they don't, they buy Best Maid. A readily available brand in Texas, these pickles may not be sold in your local supermarket, but you can order them online. If you're willing to take a road trip, you can even go crazy at Best Maid's Pickle Emporium in Fort Worth (but the real pickle-heads among us probably already know that, huh?).
Why pickles go great with BBQ
Pickles, raw onions, and white bread have historically been served with barbecue because they were simply the cheapest options available to buy in bulk from the local butcher. But just why do pickles feel so right with BBQ'd meat? It might have to do with the acidity of pickles and how they interact with the complex character of the meat and its sauces. The savory and slightly sweet taste of barbecue pairs well with the tangy vinegar-forward flavor of pickles, offering a little brightness between each heavy bite of BBQ. It's probably why pickles seem to go with anything salty and spicy, like Hot Cheetos.
Pickles have a lot of versatility, too, even after they've been served up with some brisket or pulled pork. You can use the leftover juice for a ton of different recipes, dressings, cocktails, and brines. And, hey, you've already got onions on-hand — why not pickle those, too?