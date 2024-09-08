These Are The Best Pickles To Serve With Barbecue

Pulled pork, ribs, sausage — the shining star of any barbecue meal is almost always considered the meat. But there are plenty of BBQ diehards out there who think no plate or sandwich is complete without the traditional garnishes and sides. After all, what's BBQ without cornbread, cowboy caviar, or even mac and cheese? For some aficionados, the real deal is a simple accompaniment of pickles, raw onions, and white bread. In Texas, at least, that trio is synonymous with barbecue. According to a writeup in Texas Monthly that celebrates the pairing, it's been a standard since the late 19th century both in and out of the Lone Star State.

If you're planning on hosting a barbecue of your own and you want to serve it up with the requisite pickles, go for dill. Many of the BBQ joints surveyed by Texas Monthly make their own pickles, but when they don't, they buy Best Maid. A readily available brand in Texas, these pickles may not be sold in your local supermarket, but you can order them online. If you're willing to take a road trip, you can even go crazy at Best Maid's Pickle Emporium in Fort Worth (but the real pickle-heads among us probably already know that, huh?).