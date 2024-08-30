Why White Bread Is A Barbecue Staple

Barbecue is famous for its controversial nature — everyone has strong opinions on everything from barbecue sauce ingredients to meat cuts to wood variety. Adding fuel to the fire, the sides can be just as exciting, and polarizing, as the main attraction. Whether you prefer creamy mac and cheese, tangy slaw, or savory-sweet corn muffins, there's plenty to love and argue over. But one classic barbecue side dish is just as boring as it is divisive: white bread.

Advertisement

White bread may seem out of place among the wealth of juicy brisket, hand-pulled pork, and scratch-made side dishes. But, as with all things barbecue, it's rooted in tradition. Some say that white bread, along with pickles and onions, has long acted as a cheap way to supplement expensive proteins and give the appearance of more food. Others suggest it's meant to act as a sort of edible napkin or landing pad for all that juicy meat, or even as a makeshift utensil for scooping up saucy deliciousness. And, in classic barbecue fashion, serving white bread with barbecue is either indispensable or reprehensible depending on who you ask.