Bobby Flay Uses This Soda To Give Barbecue Sauce More Flavor

Celebrity chef, author, and restaurateur Bobby Flay may have made his initial mark in the culinary world with his Southwestern cooking chops, but he is also famously known for being a grilling master. From steaks to burgers to grilled vegetables and fruits, Flay is more than familiar with how to cook almost everything over an open flame and how to flavor it all as well. He often glazes barbecue sauce over his grilled specialties, and rather than reaching for a pre-made bottled BBQ sauce, he blitzes up his own. His secret? Adding Pepsi.

Flay explained to Parade, "Pepsi has that caramel flavor, so it makes a great base for a barbecue sauce or even more so as a glaze." His latest sauce creation includes Pepsi Peach, one of the iconic soft drink line's two newest flavors — the other is Pepsi Lime. He blends the soda with honey, Dijon mustard, fresh peaches, mint, and sometimes chiles for heat until it's smooth, and either brushes it over grilled meats or stirs the sauce into pulled pork. The chef emphasizes that you don't want to put barbecue sauce or glaze on your grilling foods too soon, but rather wait until they are done or almost finished. The sugar in the Pepsi will caramelize quickly, leading to potentially charred foods if it's added at the beginning of the grilling process.

