Pickles And Hot Cheetos: We Tried TikTok's Viral 3-Ingredient Snack And It Seriously Surprised Us

Say what you want about internet food "hacks," but there are some that make even the weirdest of cravings feel normal. Case in point: a viral snack that combines pickles, Hot Cheetos, and lime.

I have enjoyed each of these ingredients on their own many times. (Yes, squeezing a whole lime into a glass of water does count.) But, not too long ago, my roommate and I were craving an evening snack, and I remembered a TikTok I had seen, posted by Elotes El Compa Chuy, a Mexican snack store based in Oklahoma City. Stores like this one or Mexican paleterias, ice cream shops that often serve savory snacks as well as frozen treats, are where you might be able to find a version of this snack being sold. However, many people are also making this at home.

One of the many things my roommate and I share aside from a living space is an affinity for pickles and the acidity of lime in most of our favorite dishes. It also just so happened that she bought a bag of Hot Cheetos on her way home from work that week, so obviously the universe wanted me to try this snack.