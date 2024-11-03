Coleslaw On Hot Dogs Is A Genius Topping Idea

Hot dogs are one of those simple dishes that have become super trendy in recent years, with restaurants taking them high-end and topping them with specialty sauces and items; for example, all the fixings for a Bloody Mary. They're a blank canvas for whatever ideal toppings you can dream up, but have you ever considered garnishing the wiener with some coleslaw?

The coolness of the coleslaw provides a delightful juxtaposition against the warmth of the hot dog, while the creaminess and crunch both add texture against every snappy bite of the sausage and the soft pillowy mouthfeel of the bun. Then, there's the flavor — a bit of sweetness from the mayo and the bite of acidity from the vinegar, it's like coleslaw was made to top hot dogs. Try it at home, and up your game by making your own coleslaw (perhaps with a tangy sauce?).

Actually, the great American South has been topping their hot dogs with coleslaw for decades – they're called slaw dogs — beginning during the Great Depression era in West Virginia, when two cheap ingredients, hot dogs and cabbage, were combined. What started in WV then took over, and took on a life of its own, in many southern states, with regional variations. Necessity is the mother of invention, indeed!