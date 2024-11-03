Coleslaw On Hot Dogs Is A Genius Topping Idea
Hot dogs are one of those simple dishes that have become super trendy in recent years, with restaurants taking them high-end and topping them with specialty sauces and items; for example, all the fixings for a Bloody Mary. They're a blank canvas for whatever ideal toppings you can dream up, but have you ever considered garnishing the wiener with some coleslaw?
The coolness of the coleslaw provides a delightful juxtaposition against the warmth of the hot dog, while the creaminess and crunch both add texture against every snappy bite of the sausage and the soft pillowy mouthfeel of the bun. Then, there's the flavor — a bit of sweetness from the mayo and the bite of acidity from the vinegar, it's like coleslaw was made to top hot dogs. Try it at home, and up your game by making your own coleslaw (perhaps with a tangy sauce?).
Actually, the great American South has been topping their hot dogs with coleslaw for decades – they're called slaw dogs — beginning during the Great Depression era in West Virginia, when two cheap ingredients, hot dogs and cabbage, were combined. What started in WV then took over, and took on a life of its own, in many southern states, with regional variations. Necessity is the mother of invention, indeed!
How some southern states fix their slaw dogs
These days, the West Virginia slaw dog features not just coleslaw, but underneath that cabbage-y goodness also comes chili, mustard, and onions. This is much like the Carolina slaw dog, which also comes with chili, slaw, and onions, but only sometimes mustard (depending on where you get it from). If you wanted to create these at home, both of are a great way to use up leftovers the day after a backyard barbecue.
If you wanted to eat like Atlanta locals used to at a Braves match-up (what could be more American than eating a hot dog at a baseball game?), you'd find yourself nomming down a wiener with both coleslaw and Vidalia onions at the former home of the Braves, Turner Field. These days, you can venture to one of The Varsity's eight locations around Atlanta, and try a chili slaw dog, a chili cheese slaw dog, or a basic slaw dog.