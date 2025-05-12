Are Wagyu Hot Dogs Worth Splurging On For Your Summer Barbecue?

Summer means barbecue season, time to rev up the grill and break out the burgers, hot dogs, and ribs for warm weather cookouts. Instead of grilling regular hot dogs, though, you may be tempted to try some of the expensive wagyu franks the internet seems so fond of lately. To find out if they're worth the extra cash, The Takeout spoke with Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl.

"Wagyu hot dogs definitely have a richer flavor and softer texture than regular all-beef dogs — they're fattier and feel more luxurious," Stevens told The Takeout. "But they don't have the same marbling you'd expect from a wagyu steak." She noted that most of them are made with American wagyu and said "the difference is mostly about branding and mouthfeel." American wagyu is a cross-breed of Japanese wagyu and another cattle breed (commonly Angus). It has less marbling than Japanese wagyu, but gets some of American cattle's robust beef flavor.

Are they worth it? Stevens said they can be "if you're curious or splurging." It also depends on what you do with them. "If you're eating one straight off the grill, you'll notice the richness. But in a bun with toppings? It's a smaller leap than the price suggests." Stevens said cooking method is more important for the "flavor and snap" she likes in a grilled hot dog — more so than the cattle breed. "A good-quality natural casing dog gives you plenty of satisfaction at a fraction of the price."