The Chain Restaurant That Has Just Two Items On The Menu

If a restaurant's only going to serve two things on its menu, it's safe to say that the crew's probably pretty confident in the quality of what they put out. That's the case with a small burger chain called NADC (Not a Damn Chance) Burger, which currently has seven locations. Five of them are in Texas, one is in Chicago, and the most recent restaurant opened in Denver in late 2024. There are literally only two things on the menu: the NADC Burger, which is a double-smash cheeseburger made of Wagyu beef and is topped with secret sauce, pickles, onions, and jalapeños. Then, of course, NADC serves a burger's best friend, french fries — and that's pretty much it.

You can order the fries as-is, but you can also upgrade them to something called "Beast Mode Fries," which adds cheese, pickles, special sauce, jalapeños, and a seasoning blend. There's no complicated In-N-Out Burger secret menu here. The fact that the chain specializes in just a few things is reminiscent of places like Raising Cane's, which pretty much just serves chicken tenders and crinkle-cut fries and aims to do them consistently and reliably.