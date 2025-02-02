The Chain Restaurant That Has Just Two Items On The Menu
If a restaurant's only going to serve two things on its menu, it's safe to say that the crew's probably pretty confident in the quality of what they put out. That's the case with a small burger chain called NADC (Not a Damn Chance) Burger, which currently has seven locations. Five of them are in Texas, one is in Chicago, and the most recent restaurant opened in Denver in late 2024. There are literally only two things on the menu: the NADC Burger, which is a double-smash cheeseburger made of Wagyu beef and is topped with secret sauce, pickles, onions, and jalapeños. Then, of course, NADC serves a burger's best friend, french fries — and that's pretty much it.
You can order the fries as-is, but you can also upgrade them to something called "Beast Mode Fries," which adds cheese, pickles, special sauce, jalapeños, and a seasoning blend. There's no complicated In-N-Out Burger secret menu here. The fact that the chain specializes in just a few things is reminiscent of places like Raising Cane's, which pretty much just serves chicken tenders and crinkle-cut fries and aims to do them consistently and reliably.
NADC Burger was started by a seemingly unlikely duo
NADC Burger was started in 2022 as a walk-up window service by what seems like an unexpected partnership. Chef Phillip Frankland Lee is a Michelin-starred chef who was first made famous for his appearance on season 13 of Bravo's Top Chef. He owns concepts Sushi by Scratch (for which he has a Michelin star), Pasta Bar (for which he has a second Michelin star), along with his burger shop. But the co-founder of NADC Burger is professional skateboarder Neen Williams. The two joined forces over their love of burgers and started what is now becoming a steadily growing chain.
People's love of burgers knows no bounds, and as long as the foundational sandwich is good, a chain might not need that much to thrive, like Chick-Fil-A. While NADC Burger's growth isn't at an exponential phase yet, it's in three major cities now, so who knows? Maybe these two guys will dethrone Five Guys someday.