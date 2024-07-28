Why Does Five Guys Always Slice Its Hot Dogs Like That?

There are other benefits to butterflying a hot dog that don't necessarily involve cooking time. With all that added surface, you can do things like adhere a slice of melted cheese to it; otherwise the cheese would drape over the sides of the uncut version, without portions of it melting very well. Then there's the added cradle for toppings. If you're someone who loves to stack toppings on your hot dogs, imagine how much extra stuff you can pile on the butterflied version, from sauce-based condiments to pickles and veggies (butterflied Chicago-style hot dog, anyone?). Plus, if you're a fan of grilling hot dogs, imagine all the crispy and crunchy charred bits bringing added flavor.

Just at Five Guys, you can choose a pretty wide variety of toppings, too, from raw to grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and slightly less conventional sauce toppings like barbecue, hot sauce, and A1 Sauce. That's a potentially messy dog, but frankly, some of the best food is messy.

Of course, if you're looking for other novel ways to cook hot dogs at home, there's always the spiral cut variety, and if you're looking to get really interesting, you can rock the cute octopus trick. Or if you're feeling particularly wild, our deep-fried Nashville Hot Hot Dog recipe is a next-level move, if you ask us.