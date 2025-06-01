The Major Mistake That Will Ruin Your Homebrewed Beer

Brewing beer at home is a difficult task, especially when you're new to the hobby and aren't sure how to start. After mastering homebrewing under the guidance of pros, there is one vital aspect of beer-making that many tend to forget about: sanitation. Beyond just being a matter of safety, being conscious of hygiene while homebrewing can keep you from wasting your time making a nasty batch of beer.

We discussed sanitation when homebrewing with Matthew Campion, the Co-Founder of Lunchbox Brewing Company, who said that sanitation is among the most important things to keep in mind on your beer-making journey. "It's not the most exciting part of brewing," Campion admitted, "but if your equipment isn't properly cleaned and sanitized, it can ruin a batch before it even starts."

As for how to sanitize your equipment, Campion also gave us insight into the best sanitizer to keep on hand as a homebrewer. "Star San is a must-have sanitizer," he explained, "It's easy to use and no-rinse, which takes a lot of stress out of cleaning." This suggestion is echoed by many homebrewers, as the strong sanitizer has zero effect on the taste of your beer and is widely considered very simple to use.