The ideal taste of beer is frequently debated by foodies and beer enthusiasts. While some — a group that included the late Anthony Bourdain — prefer to not analyze the alcohol too deeply, most people will have an opinion on whether beer on tap or beer served in the bottle is better. Personal preference plays an important role in the formation of these opinions, however, from a technical standpoint, one is clearly superior to the other.

Chris Cusack, the owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse and a Level 1 Cicerone, told The Takeout, "Beer on tap should taste better — that's kind of the whole promise. Assuming the lines are clean and the keg's fresh, you're getting the beer as the brewer intended: cold, carbonated, unoxidized, and not exposed to light." However, he did note that it's extremely common for people to drink certain beers from a bottle. "Plenty of our bar guests — including myself — have certain beers that they prefer in a bottle [...] Bottled beer has its place," Cusack told us.