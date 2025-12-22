12 Fried Japanese Dishes You Have To Try At Least Once

Fried foods hold a special place in Japanese cuisine. While Japan is often celebrated for its delicate sushi, its comforting ramen, and its artfully prepared bento, we felt it was time its fried specialties got their due attention and praise. From end results that melt in your mouth thanks to light, airy batters to perfectly crunchy coatings that create truly unforgettable dishes, Japanese frying methods focus on enhancing natural flavors rather than overpowering them.

And much like with its artfully assembled sushi, what sets Japanese fried food apart is a similarly fine-tuned attention to detail. Think about it. All of the ingredients are carefully prepared, all oil temperatures are painstakingly picked (and controlled throughout the frying process. Speaking of the cooking process, in Japanese frying, the timing is precise, ensuring each bite is crisp on the outside and tender on the inside.

In this list of fried Japanese dishes you have to try at least once, you can expect a delicious mix of well-known classics, like tempura, as well as lesser-known gems, each offering its own texture, flavor, and story. From comfort foods that pair perfectly with rice to street-food-style bites meant to be eaten hot and fresh, these dishes showcase how versatile and exciting Japanese fried cuisine can be.