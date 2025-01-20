Are Panko And Breadcrumbs Interchangeable?

Panko is a type of Japanese breadcrumb that's known for having a signature flaky consistency. It's airy and light, which makes it a good candidate to coat things with if you want a delicate and crackly coating, such as chicken katsu or crunchy air-fried deviled eggs. You can both fry and bake with it, and the light texture makes panko distinctly different than regular breadcrumbs.

Standard breadcrumbs are naturally much tighter and granular in nature, since they consist of bread that's been essentially broken down into tiny particles. This type of breadcrumb creates more of a shell-like texture when cooked with, like the classic coating for crispy chicken parmesan. Since these types of breadcrumbs also commonly come pre-seasoned, you can also choose a product's flavor to match the other ingredients in your desired dish.

So really, it depends on what kind of texture you're going for in your final product. If you're looking for something light and lacy, go with panko. If you're looking for something heartier and dense, such as schnitzel, you'll probably want to reach for standard breadcrumbs. Nothing's stopping you from swapping one for the other if you're in the mood to experiment, though. You can use either breadcrumbs or panko to top dishes such as casseroles or the crunchiest possible mac and cheese, for example. And they can both be used in other ways, too.