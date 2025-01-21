What Exactly Is Japanese Izakaya-Style Dining?
You've probably heard of Japanese teppanyaki and hibachi dining, but Izakaya-style dining, which is also from the Land of the Rising Sun, is a Japanese specialty that isn't as familiar to Americans as the former two. Written out in Japanese, izakaya literally translates to "dine-in-sake-shop," or "stay-drink-place." The word gives some clues as to what izakaya is. These establishments could be described as more akin to pubs than traditional restaurants, with some unique qualities.
Izakaya shops are fairly casual places where groups of people go to unwind, drink alcohol, and eat snack-type foods. They are different from bars in that customers are always seated as opposed to standing at a bar and roaming to socialize. Food that is ordered is meant to be shared with your table. Drinks are straightforward and casual, think popular Japanese beers (as opposed to craft beers), sake, shochu, whiskey, and wine. The food varies, but is generally booze-friendly, like fried shrimp and tofu, karaage (Japanese fried chicken), gyoza, yakitori, sushi, french fries, and the like. You'll find many izakaya locations in and around busy areas like train stations and business districts, making them an easy place for coworkers and friends to meet after work.
One of the most unique characteristics of izakaya dining is the option of "nomihodai," or "all you can drink." Patrons pay one price, which includes all the drinks you want during a specific period of time (typically 1.5 to 3 hours).
What to expect at izakaya
Izakaya establishments are usually recognizable by a red or white lantern bearing the location's name, which hangs outside the door. Once inside, guests pay a small seating fee and are given a towel to clean their hands with, as well as an "otoshi," or a small dish that could be described as an amuse bouche. The mood in izakayas is usually very jovial, due to the drinking and socializing, so don't expect a quiet dinner at such places.
Food you order will be served communal style, with additional, personal plates passed out at your table for everyone to serve themselves. Depending on how busy or popular an izakaya is, there may be a time limit to your experience. If not, you're generally welcome to stay and enjoy yourself as long as you'd like. When you're ready to leave, tell your server, "okaikei onegaishimasu," which means "check, please," or simply cross your index fingers into an "x" shape, and your check will arrive. It's customary to simply split the bill evenly with your table at izakaya, as it won't come itemized with who ate what. Don't ask your server to split it, simply divide everything evenly with your group for the easiest experience.