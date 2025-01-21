What Exactly Is Japanese Izakaya-Style Dining?

You've probably heard of Japanese teppanyaki and hibachi dining, but Izakaya-style dining, which is also from the Land of the Rising Sun, is a Japanese specialty that isn't as familiar to Americans as the former two. Written out in Japanese, izakaya literally translates to "dine-in-sake-shop," or "stay-drink-place." The word gives some clues as to what izakaya is. These establishments could be described as more akin to pubs than traditional restaurants, with some unique qualities.

Izakaya shops are fairly casual places where groups of people go to unwind, drink alcohol, and eat snack-type foods. They are different from bars in that customers are always seated as opposed to standing at a bar and roaming to socialize. Food that is ordered is meant to be shared with your table. Drinks are straightforward and casual, think popular Japanese beers (as opposed to craft beers), sake, shochu, whiskey, and wine. The food varies, but is generally booze-friendly, like fried shrimp and tofu, karaage (Japanese fried chicken), gyoza, yakitori, sushi, french fries, and the like. You'll find many izakaya locations in and around busy areas like train stations and business districts, making them an easy place for coworkers and friends to meet after work.

One of the most unique characteristics of izakaya dining is the option of "nomihodai," or "all you can drink." Patrons pay one price, which includes all the drinks you want during a specific period of time (typically 1.5 to 3 hours).