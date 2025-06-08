Table Manners And Etiquette Are Quite Different - Here's How

These days, the words "etiquette" and "manners" are used more or less interchangeably. Maybe etiquette is seen as a fancier set of manners — the kind of fork-crossing, tea-stirring social cues you should learn lest you embarrass yourself in high society — but for most people, they're seen as two words that mean "polite behavior." But in truth, these two words have distinct definitions: etiquette refers to the rules of social behavior, while manners refer to the way we abide by those rules.

The foundations of etiquette, as Emily Post herself will remind you, are to be honest, respectful, and considerate. When you ask someone to pass you the salt at the dinner table, you're not making a request any reasonable person will say no to, but you ask all the same. Why? Because you're considerate of the fact that you're sitting at the dinner table as equals, and that it's not your place to issue an order. To do otherwise would be disrespectful — so you say please, even if you aren't actually sitting at the table as equals. (King Charles III would probably say please if he asked you to pass the salt, wouldn't he?) Saying "please pass the salt" is the manner, while the ethos of respect and consideration that prompts it is etiquette.