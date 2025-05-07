Are You Actually The Bad Guy For Ordering Off-Menu At A Restaurant?

Ordering off-menu has a bad reputation. Off-menu orders can come off as insulting to chefs who put a lot of time and effort into curating the menu and developing recipes. Accommodating off-menu orders can also slow kitchen staff down. But what happens if you can't stand (or flat-out can't eat) anything on the menu? Is it ever ok to make special requests? The Takeout asked Dennis Littley, the classically trained chef and recipe developer behind Ask Chef Dennis. With over 40 years in the restaurant industry, Littley is very familiar with the ins and outs of restaurant etiquette.

”If you're going to order off-menu, my number one tip is to be polite, respectful, and reasonable," Littley told The Takeout. "Don't assume you're at your personal chef's table. You're in a working kitchen with systems in place." That doesn't mean ordering off-menu is totally off-limits, though. "It's okay to ask if the kitchen can make a slight modification," he explains. "Grilled chicken instead of fried is doable."

There's a time and a place for ordering off-menu. Some fast food joints have extensive secret menus; a quick search can give you a long list of extra options. Just don't expect the same service from a Michelin star restaurant."Try to get a feel for the place first," Littley says. "Fine dining? Probably not the time. A casual spot where you're a regular? Might go over smoother.”