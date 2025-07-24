Do You Know The Difference Between Pintxos And Tapas?

Throughout the sun-drenched country of Spain, tapas bars are common, although some regions are more saturated than others. Tapas can be hot or cold dishes and have traditionally been offered free to patrons who order drinks. As tapas have grown in popularity, some tapas bars have begun to charge a fee for them; it's always best to ask if there is a cost for these dishes before you partake. Tapas means "to cover," which refers to early tapas, which were slices of bread that customers would lay on top of their wine glasses to keep flies away.

The variety of tapas in Spain varies tremendously throughout the Mediterranean country. For instance, if you're in the coastal cities of Barcelona or Valencia, you're much more likely to be offered a seafood-based dish than you would if you were in the middle of the country. Still, there are certain tapas popular throughout Spain, including mixed olives, meatballs, slices of jamon, fried squid, slices of chorizo (an international sausage you should try at least once), slices of tortilla (in Spain, this is an egg-based dish, similar to an omelet), patatas bravas (fried potatoes), and shrimp in garlic oil. Many times, patrons who order drinks will automatically be given whatever tapas the house is serving up that day, but occasionally, customers will be given a menu to choose their preference.