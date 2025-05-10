Here's What You Can Expect When Ordering Tapas

Traditionally, when you go out to eat, you get your plate, whoever you're with gets their plate, and everybody minds their own meal. Not so with tapas. Some people are under the impression you get one big plate and everyone eats from it, but it's more like piecing together your meal from a bunch of small shared dishes. Tapas started in Spain centuries ago, originally as little snacks served with drinks to keep customers around longer.

The word "tapa" even means "cover" or "lid" in Spanish, because bartenders used to place the snack on top of your drink to keep flies out. When you order tapas, you're not just sitting down for a meal; you're hanging out, talking, passing plates, and trying a little bit of everything. Some dishes are simple, like plain olives or bread with olive oil. Others are more filling, like flavorful meatballs in tomato sauce or grilled shrimp.

You pick what sounds good and order a few at a time since it's casual. The best part is getting to mix and match and try some of everything at the table. If something disappears fast, you just order another round — you eat as much or as little as you want. I've seen people stretch the occasion out for hours. If you're with the right type of people, it really is a blast.