Amp Up The Flavor Of Meatballs With One Canned Addition
You never, ever, want to find yourself the cook behind a flavorless meatball. Everyone knows what's up when meatballs are on the menu! A bland bite is just not it. I don't know about you, but when I bite into a meatball, I expect to be smacked in the mouth ... with flavor, of course. With the right ingredients and proportions, it should be a home run every time. So, how do you ensure that you lock in all that good flavor? I've come across one surprising ingredient that always seems to do the trick, and serve multiple purposes: pureed Spam.
For those who aren't the biggest fans of the canned meat, bear with me, because it's actually quite tasty. If you trust the process, you'll find that adding a small amount to your mix enhances the taste, boosts the umami factor, and even helps to keep your other meats from going so quickly. Spam adds a rich, salty depth to meatballs, capable of fooling your family into believing that they've been slow-cooked for hours – even though you know they haven't.
Why Spam works so well in meatballs
Spam is versatile; it has the right mix of salt, fat, and umami, which makes it the perfect complement to meatballs. You could always just grind it up and make meatballs out of the Spam itself, or you could add it to another meat for a unique flavor. All you have to do is puree it and mix it into ground beef, pork, or chicken, and watch it work its magic as both flavor booster and a binder, helping the meatballs hold together while keeping them incredibly moist.
One of the biggest benefits of using Spam is its savory element. Because Spam is pre-seasoned, it infuses the meatball mixture with an extra hit of garlic, salt, and deep porkiness, so you don't have to add as much seasoning as you usually do. This makes it a great shortcut when you want to make meatballs quickly without compromising on taste.
Spam also improves texture. The fat content helps prevent dry, dense meatballs by adding just the right amount of moisture. This is especially useful if you're using lean meats like ground turkey or chicken, which can sometimes turn out rubbery. The Spam blends seamlessly into the mix, so you know that every bite will be tender and flavorful.
Another practical advantage is that Spam helps stretch your meat supply. If you're cooking for a crowd or trying to get more servings from a single pound of ground meat, mixing in a small amount of pureed Spam makes your ingredients go further without anyone noticing the difference.
How to add pureed Spam to your meatball mixture
Putting Spam into meatballs is simple and requires very little effort on your part. A good rule of thumb is about ¼ cup of pureed Spam per pound of ground meat. You want to enhance the flavor without overpowering the mix altogether.
To prepare it, puree the Spam in a food processor or mash it with a fork until it reaches a thick, spreadable consistency. Then, mix it into your ground meat along with breadcrumbs, eggs, and seasonings. Since Spam is already salty, go easy on additional salt to avoid overpowering the dish. The natural richness of the Spam pairs well with garlic, black pepper, paprika, or a touch of soy sauce for an extra punch of umami.
Once the mixture is combined, roll the meatballs into uniform sizes and cook them as you normally would. Whether you prefer baking, pan-frying, or simmering them in sauce, the added Spam ensures they stay moist and flavorful throughout the cooking process. At first, Spam might not seem like the obvious addition to meatballs, but once you try it, you'll see why it works so well. Since Spam is shelf-stable and easy to keep on hand, it's a convenient ingredient to mix in when you want to elevate a simple meal.
The best part is that Spam-infused meatballs don't taste overwhelmingly like Spam. Surprisingly, it takes on a richer, more complex flavor. This works if you're making spaghetti and meatballs, meatball subs, or even party appetizers. So, the next time you're making meatballs, grab a can of Spam and give this trick a try. It might just become your new secret ingredient for the most flavorful, juicy meatballs ever.