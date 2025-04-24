At Communal Dining Tables, Everyone Is Part Of The Celebration

My roommate — a fellow journalist — landed his first full-time newsroom position three months ago. My other roommate — another fellow journalist — and I brainstormed the best way to celebrate his career milestone. We bounced between popping open a nice bottle of red, making a dinner spread, or bringing home a paper bag full of Chinese takeout. But the occasion warranted a grander celebration, so we decided to take him out to dinner.

We settled on Birds of a Feather in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, our neighborhood. It's a high-end and appropriately priced Szechuan spot — a cuisine known for its trademark spice — just one subway stop out of Manhattan. Neither of us had been before. As we neared the restaurant's window-walled exterior, we noted the ambiance: dim lights, modern and minimalist design, as well as communal dining tables. I'd sat at a number of communal dining tables before (all throughout New York City) and enjoyed the experience. It was new, thought-provoking, and forced me to find comfort in an otherwise unfamiliar experience. Walking into this restaurant, though, I was disappointed. We were there to celebrate my roommate's win — we weren't there to share the attention with other people.

But when we sat down, received our drinks, and toasted our roommate's accomplishment, those around us began asking what the occasion was. In a matter of seconds, clinking glasses inched down the long table like falling dominoes — all in celebration of my roommate landing his newsroom gig.