Why Some Restaurants Feel Like They Just Keep Getting Louder

"Is there any escape from noise?" lamented the avant-garde music group Negativland in 1987, and their chaotic sound collages suggested that the answer was "no". That was almost 40 years ago, and the world has only gotten noisier. On a daily basis, we are bombarded with a nonstop flow of information the likes of which Ted Turner could have only dreamed. And if you thought you could duck into a nice, cozy restaurant — perhaps a bistro — to take a breather? In the words of one of the artists said restaurant is probably blasting at full volume through the aux cord: "Good luck, babe!"

There have been noisy restaurants for as long as there have been restaurants, but it sure seems like the problem is worse than ever (as is so often the case with restaurants these days). Why is it that every time you go to a local eatery, it only gets louder and louder? The answer: Something called the Lombard effect, which holds that noise begets noise, as well as a legitimate reason to hate those stupid exposed brick walls.