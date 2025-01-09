When Is A Restaurant A Bistro?

"Restaurant" is a generic term that tells you little about what kind of eatery you're going to. A refined, Michelin-starred establishment is a restaurant; so is a dingy hole in the wall where you toss your empty peanut shells on the floor. But a bistro? That's a little more specific, a little more classy. It brings to mind red checkered tablecloths, baskets of warm, crackly bread, and bottles of wine that flow as freely as the Seine. But what exactly is a bistro, and where did the term come from?

Although the word "bistro" has a fancy connotation stateside, French bistros are generally modest establishments. You're not likely to find fussily tweezered dishes or molecular gastronomy in a bistro. Instead, the name of the game is hearty, comforting "peasant food," the virtues of which is one of the many lessons we can take from the Pixar film "Ratatouille." Typically, this type of cooking results in dishes such as beef bourguignon and savory pies like hachis Parmentier. If bistro has become a byword for a somewhat upscale restaurant of any kind, that's because, well, most people associate French food with fanciness, making it easy for restauranteurs to put on airs this side of the Atlantic.