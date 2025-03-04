When Searching For Good Sichuan, Look For One Signature Flavor

Sichuan cuisine is world-famous — but stateside, good Sichuan food isn't always easy to find. Many of the region's most famous dishes use Sichuan peppercorns to create the iconic málà (or "spicy and numbing") flavor. Málà is key if you're on the hunt for good Sichuan food, but actual Sichuan peppercorns are scarce in the US. Why are peppercorns so important, and how do they play into the landscape of Sichuan cuisine?

The Takeout asked Chef Shirley Chung to clarify. The Beijing-born chef and restaurateur has spent most of her impressive career educating American audiences on Chinese cuisine as a two-time Top Chef finalist, through social media, and also through her cookbook, "Chinese Heritage Cooking From My American Kitchen."

"Sichuan cuisine uses the numbing element of Sichuan peppercorn to balance the heat from the chili peppers," Chung explains. "The spicier the dish, more Sichuan peppercorns are used to cool down the pain from the heat." In short, Sichuan peppercorns aren't just for flavor; they work as an anesthetic so diners can enjoy the complex flavors of chilis without being overwhelmed.

Admittedly, the sensation itself is pretty intense. Even if you're sure you can handle the heat, you might be in for a shock — literally. Sichuan peppercorns aren't "spicy" in the same sense that members of the Capsicum (aka chili pepper) family are. The sensation is more electric: A 2013 study compared the buzzy feel you get from eating Sichuan peppercorns to 50 hertz, the frequency of an electrical grid.