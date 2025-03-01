The Science Behind Why Sichuan Peppers Make Your Mouth Feel Numb

We heat lovers like to revel in our affinity for spicy foods, which can say a lot about you as a person. Though Sichuan peppers aren't considered spicy themselves, they can intensify the level of spice you perceive. Even if you love all things fiery, this one might throw you for a loop.

Sichuan peppers cause a numbing sensation known as málà, which means "numb" and "spicy" in Chinese. They are often paired with chili peppers and are a hallmark of dishes like mapo tofu, dan dan noodles, and Fu Qi Fei Pian. Though Sichuan peppers don't have the intense heat of chili peppers, their tingly, citrusy quality makes the spice more pronounced and adds complexity to hot flavors.

It's not like biting into a jalapeño where you get that straight-up burn. Sichuan peppercorns don't contain capsaicin (the stuff that sets your mouth on fire), which is found in chili peppers. Instead, these peppercorns contain hydroxy-alpha-sanshool, a compound that plays a weird little trick on your nerves and makes your brain think that your mouth is vibrating. Of course, your tongue isn't actually buzzing, but your nerves are firing in a way that makes it feel like it is.