The Canned Tuna Brand That Belongs In Your Shopping Cart

Ortiz specializes in white tuna, "Thunnus albacares," a yellowfin variety that it only hunts for from July to October, caught one at a time with pole-and-line fishing. This old-school commitment to the fishing season and respect for their marine ecosystem is one way the company ensures the highest quality fish possible. It also minimizes mistakes such as bycatch and ensures the prized species can maintain its population levels, so we can enjoy the albacore delicacy year round.

The company also hand-cuts and packs the tuna filets, keeping the fish whole and preserving its natural moisture. Better yet, their tuna is usually canned in high-quality olive oil, not water, giving it an unctuous and smooth texture. Unlike other brands, Ortiz only lightly cooks their tuna, resulting in a fresh-tasting fish that still retains its briny flavors. Whereas other brands overcook their tuna and pack it full of preservatives and fillers, Ortiz uses minimal processing.

True, the price is significantly higher than your bargain bin can of watery chopped tuna. If you're wanting to whip up twenty tuna fish sandwiches for a classroom lunch, this is not the tuna for you. It's best enjoyed on its own with some crusty bread and good olive oil, or as a tapas topping. But if you have the budget and inclination to support sustainable seafood practices and elevate your canned tuna experience, this is the brand for you.