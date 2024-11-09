The Canned Tuna Brand That Belongs In Your Shopping Cart
When it comes to canned tuna, the variations are vast, and the quality can be questionable. It's a classic pantry staple, something to keep around when you're desperate for a quick protein dinner. You can use canned tuna to make better pasta or dress up a sad salad. But not all canned tunas are created equal, so if you're a stickler for texture and taste, there's one brand that rises above all others.
Thanks to its artisanal quality, rich flavor, and sustainable fishing practices, the Spanish brand Ortiz delivers on all fronts. Although the brand isn't as widely available as your everyday StarKist or Bumble Bee, it's usually found at specialty grocery stores, high-end supermarkets, or online. What began as a small canning company off the Basque coast in 1891 has since grown to a fifth-generation Ortiz family operation. This gives the brand complete control over the harvesting and handling of its seafood, a quality that you can see as soon as you peel back the lid of its old-fashioned tin packaging.
What makes Ortiz tuna so good
Ortiz specializes in white tuna, "Thunnus albacares," a yellowfin variety that it only hunts for from July to October, caught one at a time with pole-and-line fishing. This old-school commitment to the fishing season and respect for their marine ecosystem is one way the company ensures the highest quality fish possible. It also minimizes mistakes such as bycatch and ensures the prized species can maintain its population levels, so we can enjoy the albacore delicacy year round.
The company also hand-cuts and packs the tuna filets, keeping the fish whole and preserving its natural moisture. Better yet, their tuna is usually canned in high-quality olive oil, not water, giving it an unctuous and smooth texture. Unlike other brands, Ortiz only lightly cooks their tuna, resulting in a fresh-tasting fish that still retains its briny flavors. Whereas other brands overcook their tuna and pack it full of preservatives and fillers, Ortiz uses minimal processing.
True, the price is significantly higher than your bargain bin can of watery chopped tuna. If you're wanting to whip up twenty tuna fish sandwiches for a classroom lunch, this is not the tuna for you. It's best enjoyed on its own with some crusty bread and good olive oil, or as a tapas topping. But if you have the budget and inclination to support sustainable seafood practices and elevate your canned tuna experience, this is the brand for you.