13 Grocery Store Chains With The Best Beer Selection
U.S. grocery stores typically include a beer aisle (at least in states where the law allows it). It's common enough that there is even a colloquial term to describe the offerings — supermarket beer. While it is often used derogatorily to describe mass-produced beer from massive breweries, that's not an entirely fair portrayal. It's a bit of a chicken-and-egg scenario. Do the stores carry them because they are the bestselling beers that drinkers prefer, or are they popular because that is what is available?
In either case, supermarket beer doesn't mean what it used to. It wasn't that long ago that American beer aisles lacked variety. According to the Brewers Association, there were only 284 breweries operating coast-to-coast in 1990. The number exploded to nearly 10,000 by 2024. While beer shoppers in the '90s were impressed to find 10 different beers on the grocery store shelf, today's consumers expect much more. Everything changed after the craft-beer revolution, and now even mass-produced beers come in a variety of styles.
When we say a store has a "decent" or "solid" set of options we are typically saying there are 30 to 50 different beers to choose from. When we say an "impressive" collection we often mean hundreds of beers. It's a golden age of grocery store beer shopping, and these chains offer some of the best options.
1. Wegmans
If you're trying to fill an ice chest in the Northeast, don't look any farther than the nearest Wegmans. The grocery chain operates over 100 locations in nine states, with the largest concentration in New York. The store boasts an extensive selection of beers that range from American lights to Belgian ales. The selection also includes a variety of non-alcoholic beers.
One of the perks of beer shopping at Wegmans is the mix-your-own six-pack option offered at many locations. This dedicated section of the department includes a variety of individual cans and bottles that customers can mix-and-match into a personalized sampler pack for one flat price. It's a great option to sample different brewskis and usually includes a variety of local craft beers.
Beer isn't the only alcohol associated with the chain. Wegman family members have owned liquor stores in New York since at least 1992. New York state law prohibits grocery stores from selling wine or liquor, but a family-owned liquor store in an adjacent building is technically legal as long as it operates independently from the grocer. It's a fine line, but Wegmans has managed to straddle it. Customers in those select markets have liquor and wine options in addition to beer.
2. Walmart
Walmart is not the most exciting name in the beer market, but it has locations everywhere and a reliable selection of beer. That counts for something. Walmart holds the number one position as top grocery retailer by market share. The nationwide chain is arguably the most accessible option for beer buyers around the country. Not only are the stores conveniently located, they are also open on New Year's Day and other times when competitors often take a break.
While accessibility is the main claim to fame for Walmart, the selection is nothing to sneeze at either. While it's not the best place to discover new releases from local microbreweries, there is a range of products that can satisfy a variety of preferences. The shelves are typically stocked with domestics, imports, and non-alcoholic options. There are also a few craft beer offerings, although the selection and availability can vary by location. In general, Walmart is a solid option for most American consumers with a beer craving.
3. Kroger
Kroger has been around since 1883, when the first location opened in Cincinnati, Ohio. It's grown from there and now trails Walmart as the second-largest grocery chain in the U.S. With over 2,700 stores in 35 states, Kroger shares many of the same accessibility benefits as Walmart. It's a reliably solid option for a large swath of the country.
Barney Kroger founded the store on a simple premise: "Never sell anything you would not want yourself." It's not clear if Barney was a beer drinker, but someone along the way was because the store is stocked with a large variety of options. Whether you're shopping for a stout, or an IPA, there is typically something on Kroger's shelves. Select locations have even installed taprooms where customers can purchase a pint to sip while shopping or fill a growler from the tap. Kroger has the size and selection to make it a quality choice for beer buyers.
4. DeCicco & Sons
DeCicco & Sons is a tiny chain in comparison to mega-retailers such as Walmart and Kroger. However, customers in the vicinity of the 11 New York locations have access to a premium grocery beer shopping experience. "It's honestly the best beer selection I have ever seen — period," one person wrote in a craft beer forum on Reddit. That's a popular sentiment among customers.
The DeCicco & Sons selection extends well beyond mass-produced beers. It teams with local brewers to offer unique collaborations and, has won awards for best beer selection and best places for beer in New York." In addition to selling bottles, some of the locations offer in-store bars with up to 28 taps. It hosts regular beer events and has a constantly evolving stock for customers to discover new favorites. The grocer says it is fair to ask if it is a supermarket with an awesome beer selection, or a beer store that sells awesome food.
5. H-E-B
H-E-B is a San Antonio-based grocery store with 455 locations in Texas and Mexico. The store has a loyal customer base and topped Dunnhumby's annual ranking of grocery chains five times in the last nine years. The ranking system Dunnhumby uses combines financial data with customer sentiment. Beer is definitely one of the products Texans like to purchase at H-E-B. Customers boast about the store having a ton of options across multiple styles. The lineup includes both national brands and local craft beers.
Some locations include a True Texas BBQ restaurant. While some people might have low expectations for a barbecue chain inside a grocery store, they'd be pleasantly surprised to visit an H-E-B. Texas Monthly, the foremost authority on the state's slow-smoked meats, called it the "best barbecue chain in Texas." As if that wasn't enough of a reason to visit, these barbecue joints also include tap handles so customers can wash the brisket, ribs, and sausage down with a cold one.
6. Publix
While H-E-B holds the top spot on Dunnhumby's rating of grocery chains, Publix narrowly edged it out on the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Instead of combining financial data with customer sentiment, this index uses customer reviews of stores on factors ranging from the quality of the mobile app to the speed of the checkout process. The quality of the beer selection was not an official category on the survey, but we would expect Publix to get high marks if it were. The extensive selection has filled countless coolers with everything needed for a day in the sun, from cold beer to its famous Pub Sub sandwiches.
Publix was founded in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida, and the Sunshine State still has the highest number of Publix locations with 889 of 1,432 stores. The remaining locations are spread out among seven other (mostly) Southeastern states including Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina. Following a trend we've seen in other stores, some Publix locations feature beer and wine bars that serve customers beverages on the premises. Whether enjoying a beer while reviewing a shopping list or grabbing a six-pack to go, Publix won't disappoint.
7. Whole Foods
While there are some items to buy and others to avoid at Whole Foods, beer is one product to include on the buy list. The stores include an expansive selection that includes everything from American craft beers to specialty European brews. Whole Foods added a twist to the supermarket beer moniker in 2014 when it started brewing its own beer in one of the Houston stores. In addition, many locations include beer and wine bars where customers can take a break from shopping or grab a beverage to sip as they peruse the aisles.
Whole Foods doesn't just have a large selection of beer, it also has experienced employees to help choose the right drink for the occasion. The chain has hundreds of certified beer servers and cicerones. (A cicerone is the beer equivalent of a sommelier — a certified beer expert). So, when you're in Whole Foods, don't hesitate to flag down an employee for help choosing a frosty beverage. Whether you are looking for the right beer to take to the pool or a pairing for a special dinner, there is likely an expert on hand to help.
8. Costco
Costco is famous for its Kirkland brand alcohol, including a vodka that is 1,000 times better than Grey Goose, according to some customers. But the fun doesn't stop with spirits — there are also a number of beers sold under the Kirkland label including India pale ale, double bock, and blonde ale. But the options aren't limited to just Kirkland Signature beers. In addition, Costco stocks most of the national favorites that are well-known to American beer drinkers such as Pacifico, Coors Light, and Stella Artois.
While Costco doesn't have the largest variety of beer on the market, the selection is broad enough to cater to most tastes. On the plus side, whatever might be lacking in variety is made up for with quantity. Costco is a great place to shop when you are stocking up for a party or special event. Where else can you pick up an 8-pound party tray of food and a 36-pack of beer? While the selection of beer is decent enough for any occasion, it's especially useful when hosting an event.
9. Target
Target's history starts in 1902, 60 years before the first store opened when the founder launched Dayton's Dry Goods Company in Minneapolis. It eventually evolved into a department store, but remained a local institution for the next several decades. A second location opened in 1954 and the Target name was adopted in 1962. Now, there are 1,989 U.S. stores in all 50 states. Having such a large footprint means there are a myriad of laws to navigate but, where it's allowed, you'll find beer in the cooler.
The selection skews towards mainstream beers rather than hard to find releases from microbreweries, although you can typically find some of the more popular craft beer brands such as Voodoo Ranger. There are also non-alcoholic offerings. In other words, there is something for every taste. One of the perks at Target is that not only can you find everything you need to fill a cooler, but you can also purchase the cooler. The convenience of having everything you need for the day's adventure, plus a solid selection of beers, under one roof is a good reason to go beer shopping at Target.
10. Market of Choice
Market of Choice is a relatively small chain with 12 stores that are all located in Oregon. The Beaver State is one of the leading beer producers in the nation, so it's not surprising to find a quality selection of brews at the local grocer. The selection at Market of Choice is huge — there are between 800 and 1,200 choices at each location. The grocer is a member of the Brewers Association and specializes in products from local breweries, although it also features products from other regions. In addition to beer, the store has a large selection of wines (mostly local), and non-alcoholic mixers to create unique mocktails.
Three of the locations include a taproom with limited-release beers available for tasting. Unlike many of the large chains that require mass-produced beers to keep shelves stocked, Market of Choice is able to include many rare, limited-production beers. It's the kind of place to go to discover new favorites and geek out on options. The staggering number of choices can be overwhelming, but one of the knowledgeable employees can help guide you in the right direction.
11. Sam's Club
Sam's Club is a wholesale retailer that was started in 1983 in Midwest City, Oklahoma. It now spans 600 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. While there are some things that customers hate about shopping at Sam's Club, buying beer shouldn't be one of them. Value is the name of the game at Sam's Club, and some customers report that those savings extend to the beer aisle. One Redditor proudly displayed a picture of a build-your-own 24-pack for $12 at their local store. They were craft beers too.
Sam's Club has a good variety of national favorites. What is in stock can vary between locations, but our location carries around 50 different types of beers and that seems to be about standard. There are a few different options for any type of beer drinker, including non-alcoholic. Sam's Club is the place to find a variety of popular beers at competitive prices.
12. Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is one of the more interesting inclusions on this list. And yes, by interesting we mean controversial. The selection at Trader Joe's is not universally praised, and there are likely better options if a wide variety of familiar beers is what you are looking for. However, Trader Joe's does offer something different at value prices.
In general, Trader Joe's is a fan favorite. In 2026, it dethroned Publix as the top-rated grocery store on the American Customer Satisfaction Index. One of the things customers enjoy is the variety of private label products that aren't available anywhere else. When it comes to alcohol, it might be best known for its Charles Shaw wines. These low-priced bottles earned the nickname Two-Buck Chuck due to the historical $1.99 price tag. (The name stuck, even though the wine fetches $3.99 at our local store now).
In addition to a few nationally recognizable brands, the shelves are stocked with private label beers that are unique to the chain. While not as cheap as the Two-Buck Chuck, these beers are value-priced at around $1 per bottle. The Boatswain Hazy IPA and Stockyard Oatmeal Stout have drawn especially high praise from reviewers. Trader Joe's made the cut by offering something different, achieving high marks in overall customer satisfaction, and its bargain pricing.
13. Central Market
Central Market is a small Texas chain of stores with 10 locations in Houston, Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio. It's essentially an upscale spinoff from the popular H-E-B stores. The design drew inspiration from European markets and features a serpentine pathway that weaves its way through departments of food and traps newcomers in a labyrinth of specialty foods. The wine and beer department has extensive collections that rivals specialty stores.
The options at Central Market include all the national favorites as well as hundreds of lesser-known beers. There is a specific focus on Texas-brewed beers, and Texas brews a lot of beer. According to the Brewers Association, Texas had 440 operating craft breweries in 2024, which ranked as the sixth-most in the nation. There is a lot of beer to explore at Central Market, and new options appear regularly. While there are not taprooms, some of the locations include a cafe that serves beer and wine and features events such as live music on the patio.
Methodology
The primary criteria for being included on this list was having an extensive selection of beers. This was determined by years of beer-shopping experience confirmed by an internet search of the store's inventory. National chains navigate many state laws and are not allowed to sell beer in some states. We focused on the inventory at locations where selling beer is allowed. In addition to the sheer volume of product, we searched internet beer forums to see what grocery stores were recommended by the community. While we mostly focused on large chains, we included regional micro-chains that were especially highly praised.