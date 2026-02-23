13 Grocery Store Chains With The Best Beer Selection

U.S. grocery stores typically include a beer aisle (at least in states where the law allows it). It's common enough that there is even a colloquial term to describe the offerings — supermarket beer. While it is often used derogatorily to describe mass-produced beer from massive breweries, that's not an entirely fair portrayal. It's a bit of a chicken-and-egg scenario. Do the stores carry them because they are the bestselling beers that drinkers prefer, or are they popular because that is what is available?

In either case, supermarket beer doesn't mean what it used to. It wasn't that long ago that American beer aisles lacked variety. According to the Brewers Association, there were only 284 breweries operating coast-to-coast in 1990. The number exploded to nearly 10,000 by 2024. While beer shoppers in the '90s were impressed to find 10 different beers on the grocery store shelf, today's consumers expect much more. Everything changed after the craft-beer revolution, and now even mass-produced beers come in a variety of styles.

When we say a store has a "decent" or "solid" set of options we are typically saying there are 30 to 50 different beers to choose from. When we say an "impressive" collection we often mean hundreds of beers. It's a golden age of grocery store beer shopping, and these chains offer some of the best options.