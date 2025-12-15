Walmart And 4 Other Supermarkets Actually Open On New Year's Day 2026

As the holiday season carries on, it becomes increasingly important to know when your favorite grocery stores are open for business and when to look elsewhere. While we saw a handful of supermarkets actually open on Thanksgiving, and know very few grocers will open during regular hours on Christmas, New Year's is arguably the most uncertain day of the year for store hours. While several grocery stores will be closed on the first day of 2026, some, such as Walmart, will be ready to help you ring in the new year.

Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, which many longtime shoppers know is the same 17-hour block of time that the country's largest grocery store chain is open practically every other day of the year. However, a handful of other grocers plan to reduce their hours. If you need to head to the store, here are some additional retailers that will have limited or regular hours on January 1.