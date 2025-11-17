11 Supermarkets Actually Open On Thanksgiving 2025
No matter how carefully you plan your Thanksgiving, the day can go awry. Whether it's buying the correct sized turkey for your guests but forgetting to measure the oven, running out of beers because that one uncle had more than his fair share, or spilling all the cream before it's added to the pecan pie, things just happen during busy holidays. And while you can't plan your way out of making mistakes, you can also figure out what you'll do to fix things. The best means of doing that? Knowing which supermarkets near you are open on Thanksgiving, and what their hours are.
As several other large brands close their stores on Thanksgiving, you might need to stray from your favorite grocery store. Despite this, most people should have options; plenty of national and local chains remain open during the holiday. A lot of these will be operating on a reduced schedule, however, and schedules can be hyper-local, so check your closest store for exact information. Then it's time to make a list of opening and closing hours and stick it on the fridge, so everyone will know exactly where to go when that inevitable holiday grocery emergency happens.
Kroger
Kroger and Aldi may have been going head to head with their Thanksgiving bundle deals, but Kroger will win out on the day. Most Kroger stores will be open with reduced hours, while all of Aldi's are going to be closed. Admittedly, they may be out of half their Thanksgiving staples by then, as it's a bit late to be doing a big holiday shop, but the lights will be on, festive music will be playing, and groceries will be available. Hours may vary, so check your local store's holiday schedule on the Kroger website.
Albertsons
Those of you in the Northwest, where Albertsons is most people's favorite grocery store, can breathe a sigh of relief. Although the company is currently only displaying general opening hours on its website, Albertsons will be open on Thanksgiving. We spoke to an employee who assured us stores will be open on the most delicious holiday of the year, although they will be operating on a reduced schedule. Hours will be posted on the Albertson's website closer to the day, but it can be a little hard to navigate to a specific store's information. If possible, it might be easier to call your closest store, or drop in and ask a cashier.
Ralphs
If you've got a Ralphs nearby, you're in luck. While it's unsurprising that the Kroger-owned brand is opening on Thanksgiving, the 10 p.m. closing time at most stores is a gift to the forgetful or clumsy Californians who'll need a day of grocery top-up. All Ralphs pharmacies will be closed, however, so fill any essential prescriptions before the big day. If your store isn't sticking to the same schedule as most other locations, you should be able to find exact hours here.
Piggly Wiggly
Piggly Wiggly never disappoints. First, its founder pioneered the concept of grocery stores; then, the brand kept that perfect, ridiculous name for over 100 years; and now, most stores are open on Thanksgiving! Hours will vary by location, with many branches closing between mid- and late afternoon. You may be able to find exact hours for your local Piggly Wiggly on its Facebook page.
HEB
Texas stalwart HEB is opening all stores this Thanksgiving. The catch? They'll only be open in the morning, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. The early start should be a boon for anyone who needs to do a proper shop for the day, and you can even arrange for curbside pickup from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. or home delivery from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. As is the case with many supermarkets that are otherwise open on the holiday, HEB pharmacies will be closed. These hours are listed on HEB's newsroom page, along with schedules for other public holidays.
Dollar General
While there are some groceries it makes sense to get at dollar stores, Dollar General isn't most people's first choice for a full haul. However, if you need to grab a few small items at the last minute this Thanksgiving, your local Dollar General might be your best option. According to employees, many stores will be open as normal. Others may close early, as they have in previous years. Unfortunately, there's no information online about specific store schedules, so you will need to confirm exact opening and closing times with your local branch.
Meijer
Meijer stores are usually open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, with home delivery available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and pickup offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exact hours for this year's schedule haven't been released, but in 2024, the Midwestern grocery chain posted its holiday schedule on Facebook a few days before Thanksgiving, so we can probably expect the same this year.
While exact hours may differ from previous holiday schedules, we can be pretty sure stores will be open, as Meijer takes holiday grocery shopping seriously. According to one Facebook user who commented on last year's schedule, "They were open 24 hours a day, except between 6 pm on Christmas Eve and 6 am Dec 26th for my whole life until 2020."
Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market is keeping it simple this Thanksgiving, with the same schedule across all stores. They'll be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., so you can stock up on produce and last minute treats, and Sprouts employees can still get home before all the mashed potatoes have been eaten. There's no additional information available about hours for specific departments or pickup and delivery, and the schedule is hidden in the FAQs on the brand's website, so if you're relying on your local store being fully stocked and staffed on the holiday, it's probably best to double-check the details next time you're there.
Wegmans
According to the website's FAQs, Wegmans' holiday opening hours vary by region and sometimes, by specific store. This is so vague that it's essentially useless information, but a Reddit user who works at a Wegmans store came to the rescue. The good Samaritan wrote, "Stores will close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving day and reopen normal time on Black Friday." Presumably, this also means normal opening hours on Thanksgiving morning. Other Wegmans employees offer additional information, noting that "most cafe and pharmacy departments will be closed."
Whole Foods
Whole Foods' website indicates that most stores will be open on a modified schedule this Thanksgiving, with exact hours varying by location. Be sure to check the portal for your local store's opening hours, though, as it seems that some stores are going to be closed all day, while others are only open in the morning. Many Whole Foods locations will also be open for an extra hour for a day or two before Thanksgiving, closing at 10 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.
Ingles
If you're in the Southeast, Ingles might be your best bet on Thanksgiving. Usually, all stores are open on a reduced schedule, closing at 4 p.m. Last year, the Ingles social media team left their announcement pretty late, posting their Thanksgiving hours on Facebook the day before the holiday. It's likely that they'll do the same this year, so once again it may be best to pop into your local store and ask about their plan.