Kroger Vs Aldi — Here's Which Store Has The Best Thanksgiving Bundle Deal

Kroger is America's third-largest grocery chain behind Walmart and Costco, but the German retailer Aldi is quickly becoming a competitive force. The discount chain is America's fastest-growing grocer. Aldi's competitive prices are a big draw for cost-conscious customers, especially as the holidays approach. This year, amid growing concerns around grocery prices, Kroger and Aldi are battling it out with low-cost Thanksgiving bundles. Both bundles, promoted by the retailers in the form of grocery lists, promise to serve 10. Aldi's $40 meal deal squarely beats out Kroger's $47.50 Thanksgiving bundle.

Both feature Thanksgiving must-haves and both retailers recommend a 14 pound turkey, which should comfortably feed ten people. The lists also include stuffing, baby carrots, pre-packaged rolls, pumpkin pie supplies, both sweet and white potatoes, and ingredients for green bean casserole. Aldi's deal also includes fresh cranberries, while Kroger provides canned cranberry sauce. Another difference is that Kroger offers canned Campbell's gravy while Aldi shoppers get a powdered gravy mix.

Not only is Aldi's meal deal cheaper, it also has more items. Aldi's 21-item list includes marshmallows, boxed macaroni and cheese, evaporated milk, onions, celery, and seasonings. Plus, the $40 budget includes room for multiples of some items, like the canned green beans and the boxed macaroni and cheese. The only item Kroger offers that isn't on Aldi's list is frozen sweet corn.