Kroger Vs Aldi — Here's Which Store Has The Best Thanksgiving Bundle Deal
Kroger is America's third-largest grocery chain behind Walmart and Costco, but the German retailer Aldi is quickly becoming a competitive force. The discount chain is America's fastest-growing grocer. Aldi's competitive prices are a big draw for cost-conscious customers, especially as the holidays approach. This year, amid growing concerns around grocery prices, Kroger and Aldi are battling it out with low-cost Thanksgiving bundles. Both bundles, promoted by the retailers in the form of grocery lists, promise to serve 10. Aldi's $40 meal deal squarely beats out Kroger's $47.50 Thanksgiving bundle.
Both feature Thanksgiving must-haves and both retailers recommend a 14 pound turkey, which should comfortably feed ten people. The lists also include stuffing, baby carrots, pre-packaged rolls, pumpkin pie supplies, both sweet and white potatoes, and ingredients for green bean casserole. Aldi's deal also includes fresh cranberries, while Kroger provides canned cranberry sauce. Another difference is that Kroger offers canned Campbell's gravy while Aldi shoppers get a powdered gravy mix.
Not only is Aldi's meal deal cheaper, it also has more items. Aldi's 21-item list includes marshmallows, boxed macaroni and cheese, evaporated milk, onions, celery, and seasonings. Plus, the $40 budget includes room for multiples of some items, like the canned green beans and the boxed macaroni and cheese. The only item Kroger offers that isn't on Aldi's list is frozen sweet corn.
Aldi has the best Thanksgiving deal, but it's not perfect
Kroger and Aldi aren't the only retailers promising customers low-budget meals; Walmart and Target are offering similar Thanksgiving promotions. Target's Thanksgiving meal promises shoppers a four-person spread for under $20. Walmart's $40, 10-person deal looks a lot like Aldi's, but doesn't include as many items. Aldi still comes out on top.
Don't expect to find everything you'll need, though. Aldi doesn't provide recipes, but few folks would claim that straight pumpkin puree poured into a pie crust counts as pumpkin pie. At the very least, you'll want to add butter, sugar, and eggs to the list.
The items that are included are marked with a red label that reads "more savings more feasting," so keep an eye out. Aldi noted that prices and availability will vary by location, but leaves shoppers room to mix and match. You don't have to stick strictly to the list to get a discount. Personally, I'd leave the green bean casserole and macaroni and cheese off the list. My family opts for corn pudding instead.
There is one ingredient that isn't so easy to substitute, though: the turkey. Ever since Aldi announced the Thanksgiving deal, it's been struggling to keep the star of the show in stock. "Our teams are working hard to ensure a full restock of turkeys across the country this week," an Aldi spokesperson told AOL. Still, Aldi's shopping list is a great place to start — whether you manage to bag the bird or not.