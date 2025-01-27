How Piggly Wiggly Pioneered The Modern Grocery Store

The grocery store as we know it today did not exist at the beginning of the 20th century. That's when Clarence Saunders pioneered the first self-service grocery store. This was a big change from the clerk service that dominated the retail business. Before Piggly Wiggly opened in 1916, the only way to shop was to stand at a counter and tell a clerk what you wanted. The clerk selected, weighed, and gathered your items before packaging and ringing them up on the cash register. It was a time-consuming process that Saunders wanted to get improve on.

Saunders introduced Piggly Wiggly, a grocery store where there were no clerks. Customers entered, were given a wooden basket, and instructed to gather their groceries themselves. Store employees were present, but only to stock shelves. They were instructed to politely decline any customer's request to gather items. At the end of the trip, the customers met a clerk-like employee at a cash register who rang up their items. This entire experience was novel but quickly spread. By 1922, just six years after opening, there were 1,000 Piggly Wiggly stores across 17 states.