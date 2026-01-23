This 8-Pound Costco Party Tray Is Out Just In Time For The Super Bowl

If you're planning on hosting a Super Bowl party, it's time to start planning. Super Bowl Sunday is approaching fast. The 60th game is set for February 8, 2026, and preparing nachos, sliders, dips, and wings for a crowd is no small feat.

Hoping to make things easier on yourself on Super Bowl Sunday? You might want to stop by Costco. According to Laura Jayne Lamb, an influencer who goes by @costcohotfinds on Instagram, the retailer is selling super-sized wing platters ahead of game day. In a recent Instagram reel, Lamb picked up a 70-piece wing platter for $47 and change. The 8-pound platter of garlic-seasoned wings included four tubs of ranch dressing.

While some commenters balked at the price tag, most agreed the platter is a good deal. At 68 cents per wing, the wings are significantly cheaper than the ones you'd find at most restaurants. They're also cheaper than comparable pre-made platters. For comparison, Publix offers a 50-piece wing platter for $39.99. That works out to 79 cents per wing, 11 cents more than the Costco platter. You'll save $7.70 spread out over Costco's 70 wings.