This 8-Pound Costco Party Tray Is Out Just In Time For The Super Bowl
If you're planning on hosting a Super Bowl party, it's time to start planning. Super Bowl Sunday is approaching fast. The 60th game is set for February 8, 2026, and preparing nachos, sliders, dips, and wings for a crowd is no small feat.
Hoping to make things easier on yourself on Super Bowl Sunday? You might want to stop by Costco. According to Laura Jayne Lamb, an influencer who goes by @costcohotfinds on Instagram, the retailer is selling super-sized wing platters ahead of game day. In a recent Instagram reel, Lamb picked up a 70-piece wing platter for $47 and change. The 8-pound platter of garlic-seasoned wings included four tubs of ranch dressing.
While some commenters balked at the price tag, most agreed the platter is a good deal. At 68 cents per wing, the wings are significantly cheaper than the ones you'd find at most restaurants. They're also cheaper than comparable pre-made platters. For comparison, Publix offers a 50-piece wing platter for $39.99. That works out to 79 cents per wing, 11 cents more than the Costco platter. You'll save $7.70 spread out over Costco's 70 wings.
Are Costco chicken wings good?
Okay, so the wings are reasonably priced and cut down on kitchen prep, but price doesn't matter much if flavor is lacking. Are the Costco chicken wings any good? Reviews were mixed. Lamb said the wings were "so tender, and a huge hit in our house," and other commenters agreed. "I thought they were great," wrote one fan. Not everyone was enthused, though. "They're mushy and not that good," wrote one commenter. "The wings are terrible," wrote another. "No seasoning."
As some commenters pointed out, it's easy enough to spruce up lackluster wings. Lamb recommended baking them, while commenters claimed that air fryers are the best way to reheat wings. A sprinkling of seasoning can go a long way, too. You might want to invest in an extra bottle of sauce, though, since four small tubs of ranch won't go far with 70 wings. What's a Super Bowl party without buffalo chicken, anyway?
Admittedly, homemade wings are probably the cheapest option. Besides, store-bought platters can't beat double-fried wings straight from the kitchen. If you'd rather spend the day over the stove, go ahead and make your own wings. But if you actually want to enjoy the game with friends, Costco's affordable platter is a good way to go.