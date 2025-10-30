The Best Way To Cook Pub-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings

What makes the Buffalo chicken wings served at bars and restaurants so good, and why do you struggle to replicate them at home? The Takeout got a few tips from Down North Pizza owner Muhammad Abdul-Hadi at the New York City Wine & Food Festival in the Seaport. According to Abdul-Hadi, the key to good wings isn't the sauce or the seasoning. "The crunch," he said. "You've got to have crunch."

Buffalo chicken wings can technically be prepared either by frying or baking. While recipes aimed at home cooks favor the latter, the wings you'll find at your favorite pub are probably deep fried. Deep frying can certainly elevate homemade wings, but a double-fry takes them to a whole new level — and helps leftover fried chicken maintain first day crispiness.

Abdul-Hadi uses double-frying to get that extra texture, the same technique that makes Korean fried chicken so crunchy. "We par-fry and double-fry," he explained. This two-step process does take a little extra time, according to Abdul-Hadi, but it's well worth it. Even with that extra round of frying, you'll still have crispy wings in about half an hour.