Some days it seems like there are very few things most people can agree upon, but if it's possible for there to be a majority consensus on any single statement, it might be that fried chicken is delicious. Whether it's a bucket of KFC's finest with those no-longer-secret 11 herbs and spices, or the equally tasty but slightly different Korean take on fried chicken, it's all good. It's even good the next day, and you don't really need to reheat it. As Pig Beach BBQ co-founder Matt Abdoo tells The Takeout, "The best way of reheating fried chicken for me is not reheating it at all and eating it cold right out of the fridge because I love that." If you prefer hot chicken to cold, though, he says, "I have had great success using my air fryer to reheat fried chicken and having it stay moist and regain its crunchy texture."

The air fryer, which may be right up there with the Instant Pot as the trendiest appliance of the 20-teens and beyond, is generally a good way to warm up your food, as long as you avoid common reheating mistakes such as failing to preheat the appliance or allowing the food to sit for too long. Abdoo advises giving the chicken a slight spritz of fat for extra flavor, then letting the mini convection oven do its thing. The reason it works, he says, is that "The air fryer heats up fast, causing the exterior to get crunchy while still keeping the interior juicy." He goes on to explain that a slower heating process could result in dry chicken.