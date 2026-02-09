What Customers Hate About Shopping At Sam's Club

You can find plenty of people who absolutely love Sam's Club. Like Costco, Trader Joe's, and Aldi, Sam's Club isn't just any ol' grocery store. It has a fanbase and an almost cult-like following. From its food court hot dogs and pizza to its rotisserie chickens and Member's Mark products that you can't get anywhere else, aficionados find plenty of reasons to call this store their favorite.

However, for all the things shoppers love about Sam's Club, there are also plenty of critics who absolutely hate this store (which, by the way, is actually owned by Walmart). If they don't outright hate the chain, they can at least admit that it has its fair share of faults. For example, I've been a Sam's Club member for several years, and while I'm nowhere near giving up my membership, the shopping experience isn't always exactly pleasant.

So, maybe you've yet to get a membership and you're considering it, or maybe you're weighing what Sam's Club does better than Costco. If you want to know all the bad and ugly (because we're not discussing the good here), these are the top things that customers hate about shopping at Sam's Club that you'll want to know about before you make your decision.