Sam's Club Actually Does Hot Dogs Better Than Costco. Here's Why
Like any store that offers a food court of sorts, offerings like a budget-friendly hot dog and drink deal are there to keep customers in the store. If you can grab a quick, cheap lunch for you or your kids, you don't need to leave to find it elsewhere. And if you love the price of the deal so much, you will intentionally head to the store to get it, and grab some other items while you're there.
Costco's food court is known for its hot dog deal: a drink and a hot dog for $1.50. It's a price that hasn't changed since its inception in 1984. And it has a price point that Costco's co-founder Jim Senegal felt so strongly about, he threatened the new Costco CEO's life if he ever tried to change it. As Craig Jelinek (who replaced Senegal as the chain's CEO in 2012) recounted when he was keynote speaker a Chamber of Commerce meeting, he made the mistake of suggesting a price hike on the hot dog and drink combo. Senegal responded, "If you raise the [price of the] effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out" (via 425 Business).
Despite the strong feelings Costco has about its food court offerings, it turns out that it's not the best choice in town – Sam's Club has a better hot dog deal. And there are several reasons why.
Sam's Club hot dog deal reigns supreme
It's hard to beat the $1.50 combo at Costco, but Sam's Club did: It offers the same deal for a whopping 12 cents cheaper. Yep, for a mere $1.38, you can get a hot dog and drink. But Sam's Club takes it a step further: Their hot dog might be better.
As compared to Costco's, the dog at the Sam's Club food court is lower in calories, carbs, and fat. I mean, it's still a hot dog and a soda, so it's not exactly health food, and hopefully, 12 cents isn't going to make or break anyone. But as far as who has the better deal, Sam's Club wins that one — one of several things Sam's Club does better than Costco. Some people also believe the dog is tastier, thanks to a wider selection of toppings.
Additionally, the Sam's Club hot dog deal is bigger. They advertise it as a ¼ pound frank, and it comes with a 30 ounce soda of your choice (the Costco deal comes with a 20 ounce drink). While both stores require a membership (although you don't need to be a member to eat at Sam's Club Café), it should be noted that Sam's Club food ordering can only be done from their phone app once you're inside the store.