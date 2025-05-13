Sam's Club Actually Does Hot Dogs Better Than Costco. Here's Why

Like any store that offers a food court of sorts, offerings like a budget-friendly hot dog and drink deal are there to keep customers in the store. If you can grab a quick, cheap lunch for you or your kids, you don't need to leave to find it elsewhere. And if you love the price of the deal so much, you will intentionally head to the store to get it, and grab some other items while you're there.

Costco's food court is known for its hot dog deal: a drink and a hot dog for $1.50. It's a price that hasn't changed since its inception in 1984. And it has a price point that Costco's co-founder Jim Senegal felt so strongly about, he threatened the new Costco CEO's life if he ever tried to change it. As Craig Jelinek (who replaced Senegal as the chain's CEO in 2012) recounted when he was keynote speaker a Chamber of Commerce meeting, he made the mistake of suggesting a price hike on the hot dog and drink combo. Senegal responded, "If you raise the [price of the] effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out" (via 425 Business).

Despite the strong feelings Costco has about its food court offerings, it turns out that it's not the best choice in town – Sam's Club has a better hot dog deal. And there are several reasons why.