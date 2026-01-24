7 Things To Buy And 6 To Avoid At Whole Foods

The original Whole Foods Market opened in Austin, Texas, in 1980 when there were only a handful of natural grocery supermarkets in the U.S. That local health food store continued to expand until it became a global behemoth and eventually a member of Amazon. As a major player in the natural and organic foods market, it plays a pivotal role in the growth of many of the brands featured on its shelves. In addition, Whole Foods sells exclusive items and markets its own private label, 365 brand, products.

There are polarizing opinions on Whole Foods. It famously earned the derisive nickname Whole Paycheck due to its higher prices compared to conventional grocery stores. Even though the perception persists, it's debatable whether the label is still applicable since the company has focused on adding more value items since the Amazon acquisition in 2017. Love it or hate it, here is a guide to some of the items to buy, and some to avoid, at Whole Foods.