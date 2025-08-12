Air Fryer Watermelon Fries Are The Perfect Crispy Snack For Summer

We're in the thick of summer and the watermelon bonanza has begun – they're everywhere, and people are constantly finding new ways to enjoy them. Who doesn't love the cool and crisp bite of a watermelon wedge on a blistering day? Just like anything else, however, even your favorite fruit can get boring after a while, especially if you eat it frequently. Next time you go to grab a watermelon to cut up, consider tossing it in the air fryer (not the whole thing, of course) and see what you end up with.

It's a pretty simple recipe, and all you have to do is cut your watermelon into the shape of crinkle cut fries, place them into the air fryer, and enjoy. The outside crisps up slightly, while the inside stays soft and warm, almost like a fruit-based french fry.

If you slice the watermelon into thick batons and season it lightly, the natural sugars caramelize just enough to give you a sweet-and-savory bite that's ultra satisfying. Whether you serve them as a snack, side, or creative appetizer, air-fried watermelon fries are a fun and easy way to switch things up. They're also a great way to use up leftover watermelon. Best of all, you don't have to worry about any deep-frying or heavy batter prep.