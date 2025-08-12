Air Fryer Watermelon Fries Are The Perfect Crispy Snack For Summer
We're in the thick of summer and the watermelon bonanza has begun – they're everywhere, and people are constantly finding new ways to enjoy them. Who doesn't love the cool and crisp bite of a watermelon wedge on a blistering day? Just like anything else, however, even your favorite fruit can get boring after a while, especially if you eat it frequently. Next time you go to grab a watermelon to cut up, consider tossing it in the air fryer (not the whole thing, of course) and see what you end up with.
It's a pretty simple recipe, and all you have to do is cut your watermelon into the shape of crinkle cut fries, place them into the air fryer, and enjoy. The outside crisps up slightly, while the inside stays soft and warm, almost like a fruit-based french fry.
If you slice the watermelon into thick batons and season it lightly, the natural sugars caramelize just enough to give you a sweet-and-savory bite that's ultra satisfying. Whether you serve them as a snack, side, or creative appetizer, air-fried watermelon fries are a fun and easy way to switch things up. They're also a great way to use up leftover watermelon. Best of all, you don't have to worry about any deep-frying or heavy batter prep.
How to prep and season your watermelon fries
If you've never tried cooking watermelon before, it helps to start with firm, seedless slices. Watermelon that's too soft or overly ripe can fall apart once it hits the heat, so search for a fruit that's just ripe and sweet enough to slice cleanly. Cut it into fry-shaped sticks — about the size of a thick potato wedge. You'll want to remove any visible seeds and excess moisture before seasoning. A quick pat down with paper towels is enough to get rid of the extra juice that can cause splattering or sogginess.
As far as seasoning goes, the options are wide open. You could go sweet with a light sprinkle of cinnamon and sugar, or add a pinch of chili powder and lime zest for something more savory and bold. Some people even toss them in a bit of cornstarch for an extra crisp crust. The main thing is to keep things light, as too much oil or heavy spices will overpower the natural taste of the watermelon and make the fries limp. A very light spritz of cooking spray helps create that crisp finish without drying them out.
Tips for air frying and how to serve them
Once your fries are seasoned and ready, place them in a single layer in your air fryer basket. Don't overcrowd the tray because giving the fries some space allows the hot air to circulate and cook them evenly, and flip them halfway through cooking. You're looking for slight browning on the edges and a firm texture on the outside. They won't be crunchy like potato fries, but they'll hold their shape and have a lightly caramelized coating.
These watermelon fries are best served immediately. Because they're fruit-based, they'll soften quickly as they cool. Pair them with a dip if you like, such as vanilla yogurt, whipped feta, honey-lime dressing, or even a drizzle of balsamic glaze; all of which, can really elevate the flavor. They also work well as a side dish for grilled meats or as part of a snack board during hot summer days. The contrast of hot and cool, crisp and tender, makes them a refreshing surprise, especially for guests who've never tried cooked watermelon before.
The next time you have extra watermelon on hand and want to try something new, grab your air fryer. It's a fast and creative way to enjoy this summertime staple in a totally different form.