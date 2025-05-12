When watermelon is good, it's really good: juicy, sweet, and deeply refreshing, like the edible version of diving into a pool on a brutally hot day. But when it's bad? Mealy, bland, and maybe even sour. Blech. It all comes down to knowing when each summer fruit tastes best and buying a watermelon at the right time of year. So when exactly is watermelon season, and how can you make sure you're getting a good one? Let's slice into it.

In the States, watermelon is at its peak from May through September, with the true sweet spot typically landing between June and August. This is when the sun's doing its job, the fields are lush, and watermelons everywhere are naturally ripening into juicy perfection. Watermelons are grown in more than 40 states, but most of what you'll find in the store hails from warm-weather regions like Florida (early season melons, usually hitting stores in April–May), Texas and Georgia (summer staples, June–August), or California and Arizona (late summer supply, July–September).

If you're buying a watermelon in the dead of winter, first ask why you're setting yourself up for disappointment. These melons are likely imported from Mexico or Central America, meaning they've traveled a long way and just won't taste as fresh. And if you're wondering which country produces the most watermelon, the answer may surprise you: China. But imported melons rarely reach the same peak flavor as their summer counterparts — just like those off-season tomatoes or that sad February peach.