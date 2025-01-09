How To Pick Out The Best Watermelon At The Store Every Time

Perfectly ripe watermelons bring about a kind of joy you really don't get from other summer fruits. We all know the experience. It's the nostalgia, it's the crisp flavor, it's the quintessential mental tie between summer freedom and a chunky watermelon slice. It's trendy to grill your watermelon these days, and you should try it if you've been reluctant to jump on the bandwagon because, frankly, it's worth the hype. But no matter what preparation you opt for, take the time to grab the best melon you can find. And lucky you, the internet is swimming with tips for picking out the plumpest watermelon on the shelves.

Let's start with some quick basics. First, slap that melon. You may feel silly playing bongo drums with your fruit, but the sound carries a whole lot of info. Grab a melon with a deep and hollow sound instead of a clear, high-pitched one since deeper pitches point to a melon full of juice. You also want to keep an eye out for the "ground spot." This is the discolored place where the melon rested on the ground as it grew. A big yellow or orange-colored spot usually indicates a ripe melon, while a small white spot means a melon you don't want to eat by itself. Instead, it's ready for watermelon burgers, which suit its firmer, less succulent, and sugary-sweet flesh perfectly.