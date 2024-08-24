Mustard On Watermelon Is The Odd Summer Combo We're Not So Sure About

When I saw the #watermelonmustard trend on TikTok (4,673 posts as of this writing), I had to try it. I'm a mustard devotee — I put it on potatoes, pizza, eggs, you name it. It's my go-to condiment, and I've even made homemade mustard. Plus, I eat tons of fruit and love watermelon when it's perfectly crisp.

Going into this, I was skeptical. Could I really have missed a magical pairing of my favorite foods? It seemed too good to be true, but if mustard Skittles can exist, maybe watermelon and mustard isn't that far-fetched. I squeezed some yellow mustard onto a plate, and dove in with high hopes. The flavors were ... not harmonious. It tasted like a glob of mustard with nothing to soak up the flavor. It was cloyingly tangy, acidic, and overwhelmingly salty — strange against the watery texture of the watermelon. I'm used to mustard being balanced by heavy foods like potatoes, but here, there was no relief.

Still, I took another bite, hoping for a different outcome. Again, the mustard overpowered and clashed with the watermelon instead of blending. Maybe it was the amount of mustard I used (I didn't hold back), or maybe it was the watermelon itself, which wasn't the best. However, I wasn't ready to throw in the mustard-stained napkin just yet. With thousands talking about this trend, there had to be something to it. I decided to test different mustard flavors to see if I could find a winning combo.

