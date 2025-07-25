There's A Clear Winner For The Best Watermelon Cutting Method

Cutting a whole watermelon might seem daunting, but it's easier than it looks. Start by thoroughly rinsing and drying the melon — remember, it's been handled by plenty of people on its journey from the field to your kitchen.

To keep things steady, dampen a paper towel, place it under the cutting board, and use a kitchen towel to manage any juice. Use the largest board you have for ample space and reach for a long, sharp chef's knife to make clean, safe cuts. Cut the watermelon in half and place one half to the side.

You can cut off the four sides of the halved watermelon and keep the top intact, but it's optional. Slicing the watermelon horizontally is your best bet. 1-inch slices should be good to start with. You can then rotate the cutting board or turn the slices to the side to then cut 1-inch slices in the opposite direction.

The long-stick technique turns watermelon into a low-effort finger food which leaves the rind on as a built-in handle, so there's no need for forks, napkins, or sticky hands. People can just grab and go; that alone makes it ideal for cookouts, poolside snacks, and lunchboxes. Another amazing byproduct of using sticks ... people actually eat more of it. Smaller portions invite more casual snacking, which is a psychology trick that works well when you're encouraging kids (or picky adults) to reach for something refreshing and hydrating. One or two sticks feels approachable. Next thing you know, half the melon is gone and nobody's complaining.