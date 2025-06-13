9 Watermelon Cutting Methods, Tried And Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When summer is in full swing, there's nothing quite like biting into a perfectly ripe watermelon. But while this enormous fruit is absolutely delicious, it's also a bit daunting. If you don't have a go-to watermelon cutting method, where do you even begin? I found myself asking this question, which led me down a rabbit hole of research into different watermelon cutting techniques. After discovering just how many approaches exist, I decided to put nine diverse methods to the test.

The first step was choosing the right watermelons. I made sure to avoid common mistakes when buying watermelons at the store, like not factoring in size and weight. I deliberately selected watermelons of various sizes because I felt specific cutting methods would work better with different fruit dimensions. After giving each watermelon a thorough wash, I armed myself with a sharp knife to cut through that rind along with other watermelon slicing materials like smaller knives, ring molds, and even cookie cutters.

Each method has its pros and cons. Some are perfect for entertaining, others excel at portion control — and if I'm being honest, a couple were more laborious than I bargained for. But even my least favorite methods still have their time and place. And ultimately, I've ranked them all based on how easy they were to execute, along with how practical and beautiful the final product was. So read on to find your new, go-to watermelon cutting style and learn the insider tricks to execute it flawlessly.