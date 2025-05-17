Stop Wasting Leftover Watermelon And Use It For This Boozy Refreshment
You're at the beach or laying out in Central Park in New York City, and you have something next to you. What is it? Most likely, you have a container full of watermelon and a cooler stuffed with drinks. What if you decided that you want to blend the two together, for a deliciously refreshing drink during your sun-sesh? You can easily freeze your fruit and turn your leftover watermelon into a cold, boozy drink. It's a great way to make your watermelon last, and also to create an enjoyable beverage for summer days.
To make it watermelon season and get the fruit ready for spirited cocktails, some preparation is needed to turn it into a useful frozen base. You can either scoop the fruit onto a baking sheet, cut it into cubes, or mash it up into a purée-like consistency and put it in ice cube trays before popping them in the freezer. Once they freeze a bit, take your fruity leftovers, put them in your blender, and make delicious watermelon slushies — which you can then elevate with booze for a more grown-up drink.
The main plus of frozen watermelon is its flavor, and the fact that it won't dilute the drink like regular ice would. When you freeze your watermelon, it also keeps the natural sweetness, which becomes a great mixer for cocktails. The texture is thick, smooth, and frosty, avoiding a watered down drink.
Types of drinks to make with leftover watermelon
Different spirits pair well with your leftover frozen watermelon. Light rum is a great pick — blend it with watermelon and lime juice for frozen daiquiris or a twist on a pina colada. Tequila, especially tequila blanco, blends nicely with watermelon for slushies, creating a frozen margarita. Add lime juice and Cointreau or triple sec (which you can make yourself), and drizzle in agave to balance the sweetness from the watermelon.
Vodka has a more neutral flavor, letting the watermelon taste shine. You can mix vodka with fruit juice and simple syrup for easy slushies, or pour flavored vodka in to add a new layer, like tropical punch, citron, or lime. Or a shot or two of gin, with its botanical notes, adds a floral note. You can create a dry base for drinks like frozen watermelon gimlets when mixed with lime, or a twist on a watermelon gin and tonic. Even wine, like dry Zinfandel or rosé, can be blended with frozen watermelon for a lighter, spritzer-type beverage.
Also try adding fragrant herbs like mint or basil to your drinks. Mint pairs well with watermelon in rum or vodka drinks for a cool note, while basil can bring a peppery, aromatic layer that complements gin or tequila. If you like a little spice in your drink, muddle a bit of fresh jalapeño with tequila to bring the heat in a frozen, spicy margarita. You don't have to stop at watermelon, either. Blend strawberries or pineapple with the watermelon for fruit-forward cocktails, then use a pink lemonade flavored vodka. Fruit liqueurs like Chambord, Peach Scnhapps, or Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur can add another layer to your frozen watermelon base.