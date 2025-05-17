Stop Wasting Leftover Watermelon And Use It For This Boozy Refreshment

You're at the beach or laying out in Central Park in New York City, and you have something next to you. What is it? Most likely, you have a container full of watermelon and a cooler stuffed with drinks. What if you decided that you want to blend the two together, for a deliciously refreshing drink during your sun-sesh? You can easily freeze your fruit and turn your leftover watermelon into a cold, boozy drink. It's a great way to make your watermelon last, and also to create an enjoyable beverage for summer days.

To make it watermelon season and get the fruit ready for spirited cocktails, some preparation is needed to turn it into a useful frozen base. You can either scoop the fruit onto a baking sheet, cut it into cubes, or mash it up into a purée-like consistency and put it in ice cube trays before popping them in the freezer. Once they freeze a bit, take your fruity leftovers, put them in your blender, and make delicious watermelon slushies — which you can then elevate with booze for a more grown-up drink.

The main plus of frozen watermelon is its flavor, and the fact that it won't dilute the drink like regular ice would. When you freeze your watermelon, it also keeps the natural sweetness, which becomes a great mixer for cocktails. The texture is thick, smooth, and frosty, avoiding a watered down drink.