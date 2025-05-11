Here's How Long Your Watermelon Will Last Before Cutting Into It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The concept of seasonal produce may be a bit blurred these days when we can eat fresh strawberries and pineapples in the middle of winter, but watermelons are one of those fruits that do seem to be available mainly during the late spring and summer months. While it's possible to buy a wedge or slice, the most economical way to get the most watermelon for your buck is usually to buy a whole fruit. It may be best to do so when you're planning a get-together, however, since if your watermelon is large enough, it could feed up to 36 people. The good news is that watermelon isn't something you need to purchase on the day of the party, since the uncut fruit can last for at least a week.

You can actually store your uncut melon for up to three weeks if you refrigerate it, assuming you have sufficient room in the fridge. For the best flavor and texture, however, it's recommended that watermelon be stored at room temperature for the aforementioned one-week maximum. Not only does room temperature watermelon taste better, but it's also more nutritious than the refrigerated kind. This fruit is known for containing high levels of the antioxidant known as lycopene, but colder temperatures tend to lower the levels of this substance.