The 3-Ingredient Frozen Treat That Couldn't Be Easier To Make

Ice cream is often the go-to when we want something sweet and chilly on a hot day. But a treat that brings frozen desserts to another level of refreshing is a worthy top choice contender. This icy confection, called granita, also has the added bonus of being easy to make. All you need is three everyday ingredients and no equipment fancier than a blender.

Granita, which originated in Sicily, is related to shaved ice, Italian ice, and that ice cream truck favorite, the snow cone, but the way it's made creates larger, flaky crystals that give it crunch. Cut up fresh fruit and mix it in a blender with water and sugar, then pour the liquid into a shallow baking pan and put it in the freezer. After an hour or so, break up the ice in the pan by running a fork through it. Return the pan to the freezer and repeat every half hour, dragging the fork through the ice until it looks like fluffy crystals.

The ratio of fruit, water, and sugar varies among recipes, but most suggest 4 cups of chopped fruit, ¼ cup of water and ¼ cup of sugar. You can tweak the measurements from there: For instance, you can reduce the liquid content and use a more hydrating fruit like watermelon, or adjust the sweetness by using less sugar, temper it with a splash of lemon or lime juice, or simply remove it altogether.