The Watermelon Cutting Mistake That Could Make You Sick

When watermelon season finally comes around it's always exciting to see these green-striped beauties waiting to be picked up from the grocery stores or farms. However, once you pick out the best watermelon, the last thing you want to do is slice into it before giving it a thorough wash. This rule applies to any type of produce whether we're eating the rind or not. The reason behind this is that produce, from the moment it starts growing to the time it reaches our homes, can be exposed to various bacteria beyond human handling. Cutting through the rind of an unwashed watermelon allows the germs on the outside to travel inside the flesh, which we then eat raw. While germs are inevitable, produce that grows close to the ground like watermelon is particularly susceptible to encountering bacterial pathogens that can lead to foodborne illnesses. In some cases, these can even be life-threatening.

Harmful pathogens originate from various sources of contamination: animal feces, water runoff during precipitation events, and soil leaching into groundwater. Over the past decade, salmonella, E. coli, and listeria have been the most common bacterial pathogens linked to foodborne illnesses from fresh produce. These pathogens were also recently found in potato recalls that affected millions of people, and there was a significant recall of both pre-sliced and whole cantaloupe in 2023.