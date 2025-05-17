Potato Recalls That Affected Millions

Potatoes are the most commonly eaten vegetable in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The majority of those potatoes that are consumed are either in a fresh or frozen form, with a smaller amount of potatoes being consumed as potato chips or dehydrated potatoes. Potatoes are also a $100.9 billion industry, with more than 700,000 people working within the potato industry in the United States, per the National Potato Council. So, potatoes are big business, and when you're dealing with something so widespread and so commonly consumed as the mighty potato, chances are likely that you'll run into some mistakes every once in a while — and sometimes those mistakes lead to recalls.

Potatoes are recalled for a variety of reasons: A potato product might contain an undeclared allergen, or foreign objects. Whatever the reason, potato recalls can end up impacting millions of people, as has been the case when you look at these widespread potato recalls from recent decades.