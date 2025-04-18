Frito-Lay Recalls That Affected Millions

If you hear the name "Frito-Lay" and only think of Lay's potato chips, you're thoroughly underestimating just how mammoth this company is. Frito-Lay refers to a big umbrella beneath which sits a bevy of your favorite snack food brands, including, yes, Lay's, but also Doritos, Cheetos, Stacy's, Smartfood, Fritos, SunChips, Cracker Jack, Tostitos, Ruffles, and more.

With so many brands on its roster, it tracks that Frito-Lay would run into the odd recall over the years. Food recalls are on the rise nowadays, but if you're not familiar with the exact term, it's when a brand or manufacturer removes its products from circulation due to a possible risk to public health. In some serious cases, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the Department of Agriculture (USDA) may also order a recall.

There have been a number of these recalls throughout Frito-Lay's history, some of which have been deemed potentially life-threatening to select customers. These are the ones you need to know about.